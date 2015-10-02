3B Javier Baez hit his sixth double of the season in the second inning. Baez has hit doubles in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 19 appearances since being recalled on Sept. 1. His hitting streak now is three-games, one shy of tying his season high.

RHP Jason Hammel who hadn’t earned a decision against the Cincinnati Reds in three previous starts finally beat them, allowing just five hits with no walks and five Ks in five innings on Thursday afternoon. “I thought he had really good command,” said manager Joe Maddon. “His fastball location was better. It was going where he wanted it to go. His slider played off of it.” The Reds were one of six teams Hammel had yet to beat.

CF Dexter Fowler scored two runs in Thursday’s game, giving him 102 on the season. He trails Brian McRae for most runs scored by a Cubs leadoff hitter. McRae plated 111 runs in 1996. Fowler’s the first Cubs player to scored 100 runs since Mark DeRosa scored 103 in 2008.

RF Austin Jackson belted his first homer in a Cubs uniform on Thursday afternoon, a three-run shot off Reds left-hander John Lamb. Jackson’s ninth home run this season was his first since August 30, at which time he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. The blast also gave Jackson eight RBIs in the past two games. Not bad for a guy who could be left off the postseason roster. “As you can tell, this is a real loose group of guys,” Jackson said. “When you’re in the role I‘m in, you want to do everything you can to contribute.”