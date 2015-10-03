RHP Jake Arrieta wrapped up the regular season on a high note, tossing six shutout innings in a 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Arrieta needed just 72 pitches to get through his outing and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. He finishes the season 22-6 and closed it out on an 11-0 run with a 0.75 ERA in the second half. His next start will come Wednesday against the Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff.

SS Starlin Castro had two hits Friday and now has at lat one hit in four of his last five games, including four doubles during that stretch. He’s finishing the season strong, posting a .205 average since the All Star break and his batting at a .396 clip over his last 34 games. Castro needs nine more hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 31st home run of the season and added a two-run single to finish the day with three BIS. Rizzo has collected extra-base hits in three consecutive games and has hit 20 home runs on the road this season.

RF Kyle Schwarber remained in manager Joe Maddon’s lineup Friday, playing making his first career start in right field while batting second in a 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Schwarber has started in left and behind the plate since coming to the majors for the first time back in June. Maddon said he wanted to see how Schwarber would fare at the position, as the team starts preparing its postseason roster.

RHP Jason Motte (strained right shoulder) threw a bullpen session for the second time this week and could see action if the Cubs manage to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Motte has been sidelined since Aug. 24.