RHP Ryan Williams, 23, was selected the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year after posting a combined 14-3 record and 2.16 ERA between low Class A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee. He struck out 98, walked just 18 and gave up just two home runs which facing 537 batters. Williams was selected by the Cubs in the 10th round of the 2014 draft out of East Carolina University. An invitation to spring training seems likely.