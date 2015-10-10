1B Anthony Rizzo has struggled against John Lackey in his career and Friday night was no exception, as he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a double play ball. That makes Rizzo 1-for-15 against Lackey. But Rizzo figures to be back in the lineup for Game 2 Saturday against Jaime Garcia, and Chicago will certainly count on him for a bounce-back performance.

SS Addison Russell managed the team’s first hit with a leadoff single in the sixth and then stole second for his first postseason steal. Russell was one of the few Cubs who had good at-bats against John Lackey, getting denied in the third as Jason Heyward robbed him of a leadoff hit with a sliding catch in left-center. Russell has hits in his first two postseason games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks gets the call in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. He threw six shutout innings in each of his last two starts, allowing just one hit on Oct. 3 in Milwaukee while fanning eight and walking none in a 1-0 win. Hendricks has pitched decently in four career starts against St. Louis, going 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA over 22 2/3 innings, and was no-decisioned in his one outing against it back in May.

LHP Jon Lester pitched well enough to win most nights, but his teammates couldn’t crack the code against John Lackey and turned him into a loser. Lester gave up just five hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning nine. But Lester yielded a solo homer to pinch-hitter Tommy Pham and a free pass to Matt Carpenter, who scored when Pedro Strop fed a gopher ball to Stephen Piscotty, and that was that.

RHP Pedro Strop might be happy if he never sees Cardinals hitting again. Strop gave up a two-run homer to Scott Piscotty in the eighth, extending an ignominious streak of futility against St. Louis. In 2 1/3 innings at Busch Stadium this year, Strop has been torched for eight earned runs. He also gave up a game-losing two-run homer to Jhonny Peralta at Wrigley Field in July.