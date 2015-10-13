RHP Jake Arrieta allowed four runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking two in 5 2/3 innings Monday -- but he got the win. He improved to 18-1 in his last 22 starts between the regular season and postseason, but he endured his shortest outing since July. Arrieta allowed two or more earned runs for the first time since Aug. 15 at the Chicago White Sox, and his streak of 10 starts allowing one earned run or none was snapped. “I was plotting, planning mentally when is this going to come to an end,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Of course, he still had good stuff, he just wasn’t as sharp as he normally is.”

2B Starlin Castro was 2-for-4 with a homer. His game-tying solo home run in the fourth inning was the first postseason shot of his career. He improved to 11-for-24 with two doubles and three homers in his career against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha.

1B Anthony Rizzo followed 3B Kris Bryant’s home run with his own solo shot in the fifth inning, breaking out of an 0-for-12 slump to start the postseason. Rizzo finished the game 1-for-4.

RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs and also walked twice. He is the first player in major league history to reach base safely in his first nine postseason plate appearances. The former Cubs postseason record was seven consecutive plate appearances reaching base, set by Hack Wilson in 1929.

SS Addison Russell left Monday’s game with left hamstring tightness. He is not scheduled for an MRI exam, but he is questionable for Tuesday.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs while hitting his first career postseason home run, a go-ahead shot in the fifth inning. He also had a first-inning single to snap an 0-for-11 skid.

LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-3 with a second-inning solo homer and a walk. He is now 5-for-9 with two homers, two walks and four RBIs in three postseason starts. He was 0-for-12 to start the postseason.

RHP Jason Hammel (10-7, 3.74 ERA) starts Tuesday as the Cubs go for a National League Division Series clincher. He recorded a 2.82 ERA in his first 18 starts of the regular season before posting a 5.37 ERA in his final 13. He set a career-high with 172 strikeouts and tied a career best with 10 wins. Hammel has faced the Cardinals in seven starts since 2010, all as a starting pitcher, and is 2-3 with a 5.97 ERA.