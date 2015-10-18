RHP Jake Arrieta will look to even the National League Championship Series on Sunday night when he takes the mound for the Cubs in Game 2 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta will also be trying to bounce back from a rare rough start. In Game 3 of the NL Division Series last Monday, Arrieta picked up the win despite allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 8-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time since June 16 -- a span of 21 starts -- that Arrieta has allowed more than three runs in a game. Even with the hiccup, he has a 1.14 ERA in the 21 starts. Arrieta was 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

OF Quintin Berry was added to the Cubs’ NLCS roster on Saturday. He takes the place of INF Addison Russell, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 of the NLDS. Berry is expected to be utilized as a pinch-runner. He has just 302 regular-season at-bats in parts of four major league seasons but has stolen 27 bases in 28 tries during the regular season. He was also 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts during the playoffs for the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Berry appeared in eight games this season for the Cubs and had just one plate appearance but stole two bases in three tries.

INF Addison Russell was dropped from the Cubs’ NLCS roster on Saturday. The transaction was a mere formality after manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Russell would not play in the NLCS because of the strained left hamstring he suffered while legging out a triple in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With Russell out, SS Javier Baez is expected to man shortstop for the NLCS. Russell batted .242 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs during the regular season and hit .250 with an RBI in four playoff games.

SS Addison Russell (left hamstring tightness) left the Oct. 12 playoff game and didn’t play Oct. 13. He was left off the roster for the NLCS, which began Oct. 17.

LF Kyle Schwarber continued to join some elite company Saturday when he homered in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 4-2 loss to the Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS. Schwarber has homered in three straight games, which ties Alex Gonzalez for the franchise record, and has homered four times overall in the postseason, which also ties him for the franchise record along with Gonzalez and Aramis Ramirez, both of whom homered four times during the 2003 playoffs. In addition, the 22-year-old Schwarber is the fifth player in history to hit four postseason homers before his 23rd birthday. Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones, Miguel Cabrera and Bryce Harper previously achieved the feat. Overall, this postseason, Schwarber is hitting a robust .471 (8-for-17) with six RBIs.

LHP Jon Lester took the loss in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday when he allowed four runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets 4-2. Lester had just one 1-2-3 inning in his first start since Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9. With the loss, Lester falls to 6-6 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 career postseason appearances (14 starts). He will likely start Game 5 of the NLCS, if necessary, next Thursday.