OF Eddy Julio Martinez signed with the Cubs on Monday, multiple media outlets reported. The 20-year-old Cuban is expected to get a $3 million bonus, according to MLB.com. It was reported earlier that Martinez signed with the San Francisco Giants for $2.5 million a few weeks ago. Some confusion was caused by the fact that he had more than one agency representing him in negotiations. In the United States, he was represented by Beverly Hills Sports Council, who agreed to the deal with the Giants. In the Dominican Republic, Martinez was represented by trainers Aldo Marrero and Amauris Nina, who worked out the deal with the Cubs. MLB.com ranks Martinez No. 4 on its list of international free-agent prospects.