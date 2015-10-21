LHP Travis Wood gave up two runs on two hits while recording just one out in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NL Championship Series as the Mets extended their lead to 5-2. Wood saw his NLCS ERA shoot up to 7.71. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA overall in five postseason relief appearances.

RF Jorge Soler slammed his third home run of the postseason Tuesday, a solo shot to center field off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. His three home runs this October are the second-most home runs in franchise history by a rookie, trailing only Kyle Schwarber’s five. Soler is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a double, three home runs and five RBIs in six games this postseason.

RHP Kyle Hendricks started in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series but was pulled for a pinch hitter after throwing four innings. He wasn’t involved in the decision. Hendricks gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four.

LF Kyle Schwarber belted his fifth home run of the postseason Tuesday, a solo shot off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom in the first inning. He broke the franchise record for home runs in a single postseason, surpassing the four that Alex Gonzalez and Aramis Ramirez hit in 2003. The five home runs this postseason are the second most in postseason history by a rookie, trailing only the six hit by Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria during the 2008 playoffs.

RHP Jason Hammel (10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; 0-0, 6.00 ERA postseason) is scheduled to make his second playoff start in Wednesday’s NLCS Game 4. He started Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, allowing two runs in three innings and taking a no-decision in a 2-1 Cubs walk-off victory. Hammel is in the postseason with his fourth team, also reaching with the Rockies (2009), Orioles (2012) and A’s (2014). He is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in postseason appearances, including four starts. Hammel made an appearance last year with Oakland, facing one batter in the AL wild-card game and allowing a hit.