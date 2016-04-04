FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 5, 2016

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Javier Baez (left thumb contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

3B Christian Villanueva (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is unknown.

RHP Aaron Brooks (hip contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is unknown.

RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is unknown.

