RHP Jake Arrieta allowed only two hits while throwing seven scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 9-0 Opening Day victory over the Angels. He struck out six, including Angels CF Mike Trout twice, and walked only one while preventing any Angels baserunner to get into scoring position while he was in the game. Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award last year after going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA, and he is hoping for a repeat performance. “Numbers-wise, it’s tough to expect that, but I do,” Arrieta said. “I expect to pitch this way every time I take the mound. Obviously, once the ball leaves your hand, you can’t dictate the results, but I expect to execute. If I execute and I pound the strike zone with my stuff and keep ‘em guessing, I have a pretty good opportunity to have another good year.”

OF Matt Szczur was in the starting lineup Tuesday in place of LF Kyle Schwarber. Szczur came off the bench and hit a three-run double in the ninth inning Monday.

3B Kris Bryant was not on the major league roster for Opening Day last season, but he went on to become an All-Star and the National League Rookie of the Year. He did play 12 games last April, hitting .318 with a .864 OPS. On Monday, Bryant went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run and an RBI in his first Opening Day start.

LHP Jon Lester will start Tuesday against the Angels. Despite posting a losing record last year (11-12), Lester set a Cubs single-season record for a lefty with 207 strikeouts. He was 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 19 strikeouts and three walks in 17 spring innings. Lester is 4-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels.

CF Dexter Fowler doubled and scored in the first inning Monday and finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs in the Cubs’ 9-0 win over the Angels in the opener. Last season, the Cubs went 82-44 when Fowler reached base at least once in a game, and 52-22 when he reached base at least twice.