2B Javier Baez missed the past two games in the extended spring training program after being hit on the bill of his helmet during a game last weekend. Because he has not been able to get the requisite at-bats, Baez is unlikely to return from a thumb injury for the Cubs’ home opener Monday, as was expected. His availability for the six-game homestand is uncertain.

SS Addison Russell, who batted ninth 116 times in his 136 starts last season and on Opening Day, hit eighth as a way to give C Miguel Montero some protection in the order Thursday, manager Joe Maddon said. Russell finished the game with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

LF Kyle Schwarber sprained his left ankle in a collision with CF Dexter Fowler. X-rays were negative, and he will have an MRI exam Friday.

RHP John Lackey recorded his first victory of the year despite giving up six runs on eight hits in six innings in his Cubs debut. He shut out Arizona on two hits over the final three innings while the Cubs rallied. “He’s primed for a good season,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Why? Health is good. Arm action is outstanding. Command is very good. He’s ready. He wants to win.” Lackey gave up eight runs in one of his 33 starts for St. Louis last season but did not have another game in which he yielded more than five.