2B/SS Javier Baez took some swings in the Cubs’ extended spring training facility Friday and is closer to returning from a left thumb contusion that landed him on the disabled list March 25. “He’s doing well,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We anticipate soon.” Baez is eligible to return Saturday, but late in the first homestand next week seems more likely, Maddon said.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was purchased from Triple-A Iowa to take C/INF Kyle Schwarber’s roster spot. Kawasaki hit .367 with six doubles, one homer and eight RBIs in 49 spring training at-bats. ”By him being here, (Ben) Zobrist can become an outfielder, (Kris) Bryant can become an outfielder,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. We talked about our flexibility in spring training. It is being tested early. Our versatility.” Teammates were all smiles when Kawasaki arrived in the Cub’s clubhouse about three hours before game time. “If there is an anti-knee injury salve, it would probably be him,” Maddon said.

OF Jorge Soler will get the majority of outfield time after of the injury to C/LF Kyle Schwarber, manager Joe Maddon said, while 3B/LF Kris Bryant and 2B/OF Ben Zobrist also could take a turn in the outfield. “You’ll see Soler there often, yes,” Maddon said. “We have a lot of faith in this guy. I don’t want him going into it thinking it is going to be a do-or-die moment for him. I’ve seen better overall focus from him” in spring training. “He’s going to be really good. Maybe it is going to be soon enough.” Soler, 24, hit .262 had 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 366 at-bats last season.

C/LF Kyle Schwarber will miss the rest of the season after suffering torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left leg.

C David Ross caught RHP Jason Hammel on Friday instead of C/LF Kyle Schwarber, who was scheduled to handle Hammel. The loss of Schwarber leaves Ross, 39, and C Miguel Montero, 32, as the two catchers. “We’re back to two, and we’ll make the best of it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We just have to find out who the third guy is.” RHP Jason Motte, a former catcher, was the emergency catcher last year, Maddon said.