1B Anthony Rizzo had a well-placed changeup for an RBI single in a three-run first inning as the Cubs came out swinging against Arizona RHP Zack Greinke on Saturday. “We didn’t want to let him settle in,” Rizzo said. “We were going to try to be aggressive right out of the shoot.” Rizzo’s grounder into center field drove in the first run. “It was a good pitch,” Rizzo said. “In Wrigley, that’s a sure out, in my opinion. Just found a hole. That’s the game of baseball at its finest right there. Luckily, they were playing me a little bit to pull and snuck it by him.”

LF Jorge Soler was 0-fpr-4 with two strikeouts on Saturday while making his second straight start in left field after the season-ending knee injury to C/LF Kyle Schwarber, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the starting job is ”there for the taking. He definitely has the ability to do so. Getting used to playing even 130 games may be kind of difficult for him,“ Maddon continued. I’ll have to watch that. Tool-wise, the home run potential is incredible. You saw what he did in the playoffs, what he is capable of doing. We still have other guys we can utilize, too.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks gave up two runs on four hits to win his 2016 debut as the bullpen protected a 4-2 lead by pitching 2 1-3 scoreless innings on Saturday. It was a welcome reversal of 2015 trend in which Hendricks led the major leagues with 17 no-decisions while going 8-7 in 32 starts. “I heard a lot of comments that guys were really having a hard time picking his ball up,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Whether it was a breaking ball or sinker, just a funny spin to it, which sometimes happens.”

C/LF Kyle Schwarber (knee) said he would change nothing about the play on which he suffered a season-ending knee injury after colliding with CF Dexter Fowler on Thursday. “There’s nothing I would say or he would say we could do differently,” Schwarber said. A date for surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL left knee ligaments has not yet been set.

C/LF Kyle Schwarber (knee) would change nothing on the play on which he suffered a season-ending knee injury after colliding with CF Dexter Fowler while chasing a fly ball to deep left-center field Thursday. “There’s nothing I would say or he would say we could do differently,” Schwarber said, speaking for the first time Saturday since the injury. A date for surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL left knee ligaments had not been set. Schwarber, who also suffered a severely sprained ankle, he said he knew his knee was affected late Thursday night. “I have a pretty good feel for my own body, and I knew something was probably wrong,” Schwarber said. “I didn’t see two tears coming. Obviously, it was disappointing for about 30 minutes. I got to talk to some of the guys, and they definitely bumped my spirits up. It’s not the way you planned your season going, playing two games and then missing the rest of the season.” Cincinnati OF Jay Bruce is among the players who have reached out to him since, Schwarber said.

CF Dexter Fowler singled and walked in five plate appearances on Saturday, ending a streak of multi-hit games at four. Fowler was one of four Cubs with multiple hits in each of the team’s first four games since 1913, joining Mark Grace (1996), Ryne Sandberg (1990) and Gene Baker (1954). Grace is the Diamondbacks’ assistant hitting coach. Fowler has reached base in 15 of his first 24 plate appearances this season.