RHP Jake Arrieta’s 442-homer started him on his way to his 13th consecutive regular-season victory in his 22nd consecutive regular-season quality start. Arrieta homered on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller (0-1), all fastballs. “I was ready,” he said. “I can hit a fastball. I can’t hit much else.” Arrieta (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk. He has not lost since July 25, 2015.

2B/3B Tommy La Stella was 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI in his first start of the season, opening at third base when Kris Bryant moved to right field when CF Dexter Fowler was given a start off. “I‘m looking to get him starts, also,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Missing Schwarber, I want to try to find spots for these guys.”

C/LF Kyle Schwarber (knee) could receive one of the largest ovations at Wrigley Field when the Cubs are introduced at their home opener on Monday, although it is not clear if Schwarber will join the team along the third base line in pregame ceremonies. ”I‘m sure the fans do appreciate what he did last year,“ Maddon said. ”They are enthralled with him, I understand that. That goes for a lot of our players.

CF Dexter Fowler was given his first day off of the season Sunday, with RF Jason Heyward moving to center field. ”I’ve been looking for a day, and decided today was the right day to do it,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Fowler reached base in his first five games and had multi-hit games in his first four, tying a team record. Fowler gained 20 pounds in the offseason, spending time in the weight room while also using a nutritionist and a chef.”

RF Jason Heyward walked and went to third on a single to left field i the seventh inning, enabling him to score on a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 lead in a two-run eighth inning. Heyward impressed Cubs manager Joe Maddon with his base running acumen while with St. Louis last season, and nothing has changed. “I liked his reads,” Maddon said. “I liked his leads. High-percentage guy stealing bases. He does all those things really well. It is contagious. We have all that of that going on right now.”