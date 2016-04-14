LF Jorge Soler went 2-for-2 with a run, RBI, walk and sacrifice fly Wednesday as he registered his first multi-hit game of the season. He’s batting .417 against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and his first homer of the season Wednesday. Bryant walked in the first inning to force in a tying run and hit the solo home run in the fourth.

RHP John Lackey improved to 2-0 after pitching 6 2/3 innings Wednesday and said cold temperatures didn’t bother him too much. “It definitely affects the grip on pitches and that sort of thing,” he said. “But it affects the other guy too.” Lackey allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out seven.

RHP Jason Hammel makes his second start of the season in Thursday’s series finale. Hammel had a no-decision in his first start, throwing six innings of one-run ball while allowing just four hits at Arizona on Friday. Hammel will make his 10th appearance and ninth career start against the Reds.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-3 on Wednesday and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with a first-inning RBI single. He’s driven in a run in four of his first five games this season and tied a career high with three runs scored.

RF Jason Heyward was 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs on Wednesday. He has back-to-back multiple RBI games for the first time since Aug. 18-19, 2014 while with Atlanta. Heyward has hit safely in six straight games and seven of eight overall.