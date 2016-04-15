SS Addison Russell was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to four games with his fourth career three-hit game. Russell is batting .400 (6-for-15) in the past four games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 2.70 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Friday’s series opener against the Rockies. He allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his season debut, a 4-2 triumph last Saturday in Arizona. Hendricks is 16-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 46 starts for the Cubs since making his major league debut in 2014. He is 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies.

LF/3B Kris Bryant homered for the second straight game, the fourth time he has hit homers in back-to-back games. “At lot of times with power guys (like Bryant), it sometimes comes in bunches and all of a sudden they get that feel and take off,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

LF/C Kyle Schwarber is on the disabled list and lost for the season, but he will remain with the Cubs even after he undergoes left knee surgery at a still-to-be-determined date. “You’ve got to keep him connected to all this stuff, keep him involved in meetings, keep him involved as much as you can while this is all healing,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I think that’s going to be important for him for next year, too, for him and his relationship with the rest of the guys.”

RHP Jason Hammel (1-0) pitched six shutout innings against the Reds on Thursday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate, doubling home an insurance run in the fifth inning. Hammel has posted a 0.75 ERA in his first two starts of the season and is 17-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 27 career April starts.

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs, and he has reached base in all nine games this season. He recorded his team-leading fifth multi-hit game and second three-hit game. Fowler boasts a major-league-leading .590 on-base percentage.