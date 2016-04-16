RHP Jake Arrieta (2-0, 1.93 ERA) makes his third appearance of the season as he works Saturday’s middle game. Arrieta has two quality starts to date, extending a run of 22 quality starts dating back to June 21, 2015. He is 18-1 with a 0.95 ERA in those starts. He has 13 consecutive wins dating back to Aug. 4, 2015, and went on to with the NL Cy Young Awards. Arrieta is 1-1 in two career starts against the Rockies, both in 2014.

INF Javier Baez (left thumb contusion) was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday. Baez, 23, was placed on the list on Opening Day, retroactive to March 25. He batted .267 with a homer and an RBI during a four-game rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa. Originally selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, he made his Cubs debut in 2014.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Iowa late Thursday. He saw action in two games with the Cubs and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Kawasaki, 34, was Iowa’s Opening Day shortstop on April 7 before being recalled to the Cubs a day later.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1) had his second straight quality start Friday but didn’t get the run support needed for a win. He allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out five in six-plus innings of work. He is the first Cubs starting pitcher to suffer a loss this season and fell to 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 Friday and has hit safely in three straight games and five of his last six. Bryant also committed two errors in a game for the first time in his career.