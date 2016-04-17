RHP Jake Arrieta improved to 3-0 as he struck out eight, walked one and allowed five hits in eight shutout innings on Saturday. Arrieta, who went 22-6 in a 2015 National League Cy Young season, extended his franchise record quality starts streak to 23 games -- the longest since Bob Gibson set the 26-game record during the 1967-68 seasons. He also hasn’t allowed a run in his last 48 2/3 innings at Wrigley Field dating to July 25, 2015. “He hasn’t given up a run in this place for a long time and we knew it was going to be tough to score,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “His fastball was explosive right out of the gate. When he’s commanding all his stuff, it’s going to be tough.” Arrieta’s career 1.94 ERA at Wrigley Field is the lowest by a Cubs pitcher in the ballpark’s history.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 and hit the first of the Cubs’ back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning on Saturday. His team-leading third homer of the season was his first at Wrigley Field since Sept. 4, 2015, against Arizona. His last five homers have been on the road. Rizzo also leads the team with 11 RBIs.

LF Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a homer and RBI on Saturday and has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with two homers, six runs and four RBIs in his last six games. Soler was 2-for-17 in his first five games. He also has scored a run in a career-high six consecutive games.

LHP Jon Lester (1-0, 2.77 ERA) makes his third start of the season as the Cubs and Rockies close their three-game series. Lester had no decision in his last start, a come-from-behind victory over the Reds on April 11. Lester is 1-1 in two career regular-season starts against Colorado. He was the winner against the Rockies in Game 4 of the 2006 World Series at Coors Field.

CF Dexter Fowler (1-for-3) clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Saturday, giving him nine RBIs this season, second on the team. He has reached base in 26 of 47 plate appearances, including nine walks.