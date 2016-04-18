SS Javier Baez recorded the Cubs’ first hit of the day with a two-out single to left in the fifth inning. Activated late in the week after starting the year on the disabled list, Baez has hit safely in both games he’s appeared in.

3B Kris Bryant was honored in a pre-game ceremony with the Players Choice Award as 2015 NL Outstanding Rookie as voted by league players. He also marked his one-year anniversary of arriving in Chicago. Bryant went 0-for-4 in his debut and also went hitless in four at-bats on Sunday, including a game-ending strike out.

RHP John Lackey (2-0, 5.68 ERA) starts a three-game series at St. Louis against his former club on Monday. It’s his third start of the season after earning wins in the first two. In his last outing, he allowed just two runs in a 9-2 victory over the Reds while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. In 2015, Lackey was 13-10 with a career-best 2.77 ERA in 33 starts. Monday’s appearance will be his first-ever in the regular season against the Cardinals, the only club he has yet to face. He made three appearances against St. Louis in the 2013 World Series while with Boston.

LHP Jon Lester (1-1) did almost everything right on Sunday, allowing just one run (a homer) on four hits while striking out 10 and walking just two in 7 1/3 innings of work. “I know I threw the ball well, but a loss is a loss,” Lester said. “Sometimes the other guy (Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood) makes better pitches throughout the game than you do and he was able to bear down.” Lester has a 2.21 ERA in his first three starts this season compared to a 6.89 mark in his first three last year. The 10 strikeouts were his 25th double-digit production of Lester’s career. He also collected his first career extra-base hit with a sixth inning double.