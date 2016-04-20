FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
April 21, 2016

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Hendricks will make his third start of the season on Wednesday. He is coming off a loss against Colorado, when he allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings. He is 0-1 in four career starts against the Cardinals.

OF Kyle Schwarber underwent surgery on Tuesday in Dallas to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He was injured in a collision with OF Dexter Fowler on April 7 in Arizona and will miss the rest of the season.

RHP Jason Hammel pitched six innings Wednesday night, extending the streak of Cubs starters throwing at least that many innings in every game so far this season. He scattered five hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter in raising his record to 2-0. He also had both RBIs in the game with a fourth-inning single, giving the Cubs pitchers seven RBIs in 31 at-bats this season.

OF Dexter Fowler reached base three times Tuesday night with a double and two walks. He has been on base 31 times in the first 14 games of the season, the highest total in the major leagues.

RHP Hector Rondon earned his third save of the season despite giving up a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, the first he has allowed in four innings this season. Rondon struck out pinch-hitter Jedd Gyorko with the tying run on second to end the game. He has struck out eight of the 13 hitters he has faced in his first four games.

