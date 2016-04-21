RHP Jake Arrieta tries for his fourth consecutive win to start the season in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night in Cincinnati. Arrieta dominated Colorado on Saturday in a 6-2 win, firing eight scoreless innings to record his 23rd straight quality start, dating back to June 21, 2015. In his career against the Reds, Arrieta is 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA over five starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a leadoff homer in the fourth inning, but he was robbed of doing so in his first at-bat when Randal Grichuk brought back his seat-bound drive to left-center with a leaping catch. Grichuk said after the game that Rizzo joked about holding a grudge, but Rizzo could be on the way to a big tear after adding an RBI single in the eighth.

RHP Kyle Hendricks became the first Chicago pitcher not to last a full six innings Wednesday, losing to St. Louis on Wednesday. Hendricks was touched for two runs in each of the first two innings, frequently missing over the plate and giving up five hits to the first nine men he faced. Hendricks did make it to one out in the sixth before being lifted for Clayton Richard after yielding an intentional walk to Yadier Molina.

CF Dexter Fowler has reached safely in 13 of 14 games after drawing a walk and singling twice in four plate appearances Wednesday. Fowler’s leadoff hit in the eighth sparked a two-run rally that brought the Cubs back to contention, trailing only 4-3, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. Fowler leads the majors in reaching base this year, doing so a whopping 34 times.

RF Jason Heyward got his first hit of the series with a one-out single in the first, finishing the day 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Heyward started slowly last year before bouncing back offensively to post good numbers for the Cardinals, and Chicago fans shouldn’t be too concerned yet about an average that is just .179 with only two extra-base hits in Heyward’s first 56 at-bats.