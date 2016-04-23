RHP Jake Arrieta tossed his second career no-hitter in a 16-0 win at Cincinnati. Arrieta struck out six and walked four over 119 pitches.

RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter on Thursday night occurred just 10 starts since his no-hitter in August. Only two pitchers have had fewer starts between no-hitters: Johnny Vander Meer who threw no-hitters in consecutive starts in 1938 and Warren Spahn who had five outings between no-hitters on Sept. 16, 1960 and Apr. 28, 1961.

3B Kris Bryant’s big night at the plate Thursday was overshadowed by RHP Jake Arrieta’s second career no-hitter in a 16-0 win at Cincinnati. Bryant went 4-for-6 with two home runs, including a grand slam.

C Kyle Schwarber arrived back in Chicago on Thursday following his successful knee surgery on Tuesday. Thursday’s series opener in Cincinnati was supposed to be a homecoming for Schwarber, who grew up around 40 miles from Great American Ball Park. He is out for the season.

C David Ross was catching his 750th game Thursday night when Jake Arrieta no-hit the Reds in a 16-0 victory at Great American Ball Park. It was the first time in Ross’ career that he was behind the plate for a no-hitter. “Amazing,” Ross said. “One of my dreams. That stud made it come through. I‘m on cloud nine. I‘m on the moon.” Ross also had a nice night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a single, walk and his first home run of the season. “How about that, all my good offense got overshadowed by a no-hitter,” said Ross, laughing. “I‘m kind of mad at him. Just kidding.”

2B Ben Zobrist, who snapped an 0-for-24 skid Monday with an eighth-inning double, hit a solo homer in his first at-bat Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that he wasn’t aware that his second baseman went hitless in 24 at-bats. “I know I‘m shaking his hand a lot in the dugout after scoring runs,” Maddon said. For that reason, Maddon said he is not concerned about Zobrist’s .212 batting average as long as his on-base percentage stays high. Zobrist went 3-for-5 with a homer and double in Thursday’s 16-0 win at Cincinnati, leaving him with a .362 OBP.