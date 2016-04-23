RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter on Thursday night occurred just 10 starts since his no-hitter in August. Only two pitchers have had fewer starts between no-hitters: Johnny Vander Meer who threw no-hitters in consecutive starts in 1938 and Warren Spahn who had five outings between no-hitters on Sept. 16, 1960 and Apr. 28, 1961.

1B Anthony Rizzo hit his team-leading sixth home run in the fourth inning Friday, giving him a team-leading 17 RBIs.

INF Javier Baez crushed a line-drive homer over the left field wall off Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover leading off the ninth inning Friday. It was Baez’s first home run of the season after beginning the year on the disabled list with a thumb injury. Manager Joe Maddon said he likes having Baez’s athleticism back in the lineup, particularly on defense.

SS Addison Russell continues to hit into hard luck. In his 10 at-bats in the first two games of the series in Cincinnati, Russell has five line-drive outs. Russell went 1-for-4 on Friday, making him 2-for-17 in his last four games despite putting good swings on the ball.

LHP Jon Lester wrestled with his command in the fifth and sixth innings Friday, but struck out Adam Duvall on his 100th pitch of the evening to end the seventh. Lester allowed a run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. “I thought it was his best fastball of the year,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Our pitching has been there every night. Lots of good stuff tonight.” Following up Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter from the night before, Lester allowed only Joey Votto’s check-swing single through four innings.