3B Javier Baez started at third base with Kris Bryant in left for the second straight game. Manager Joe Maddon said it had nothing to do with Baez going 2-for-3 with his first home run on Friday. “I‘m not just looking at the offensive charts. I‘m looking at the defensive charts as well,” Maddon said. “I liked the way the defense set up with (John) Lackey pitching.”

SS Addison Russell had five line-drive outs in his first 10 at-bats in the Cincinnati series. But in the second inning of Saturday’s game, another nice swing produced results for Russell when he hit his second home run of the season, a 420-foot blast to left off Dan Straily.

RHP John Lackey retired the first nine batters he faced on Saturday night. But his command got shaky in the latter innings. Lackey (3-1) was charged with six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, including a three-run homer by Eugenio Suarez. “I felt pretty good,” Lackey said. “I had pretty good stuff for the most part. The three-run homer got me. They had a couple of two-strike hits. There’s a way to avoid that. Sometimes you can throw too many strikes.”

RHP Trevor Cahill hadn’t allowed a run in five appearances over 4 1/3 innings. But he was roughed up in the sixth inning on Saturday when he allowed back-to-back home runs to Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler. Duvall’s homer was a three-run shot. Cahill was charged with three earned runs and two homers in 1/3 of an inning.