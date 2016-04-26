1B Anthony Rizzo homered in his first two at-bats on Sunday, giving him 109 home runs for his career. It was his 10th career multi-home run game. He moved into sole possession of 18th place on the franchise’s all-time home runs list. He’s made some adjustments to his swing with hitting coach John Mallee.

2B Tommy La Stella made the most of his first start in the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and his first home run on Sunday afternoon. La Stella was in the lineup to spell Dexter Fowler in center. “I think he’s safe for the time being,” La Stella said laughing. “Winning’s the name of the game here. Whatever we have to do. It’s been long enough for this organization.”

RHP Jason Hammel was in control throughout his six innings on Sunday, giving up only three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 96 pitches. “That’s as well as he can throw a baseball,” said Maddon of Hammel. “Fastball velocity, location ... I was really impressed with him today.”

CF Jason Heyward went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Sunday afternoon. After going 0-for-9 in the first two games of the St. Louis series, Heyward has rebounded since. “In that 0-for-9, he hit the ball so well, a lot of times a guy will go unlucky for a bit and want to change things,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But, he didn’t do that. He continued to play it.”