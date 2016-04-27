RHP Jake Arrieta (4-0, 0.87 ERA) makes his fifth start on Wednesday and first since throwing his second career no-hitter last Thursday at Cincinnati. Arrieta, named National League Player of the Week on Monday, has a run of 24 consecutive quality starts dating back to June 21, 2015. It’s a Cubs franchise record and the longest streak in the major leagues since Bob Gibson had 26 in 1967-68. Arrieta, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is 20-1 with a 0.86 ERA in those starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4 with a double and RBI and now has 22 RBIs in April, the most he’s ever recorded in any month in his career. Rizzo is also the 17th Cub with at least 10 career multi-homer games. He has 109 homers as a Cub and 94 since the start of the 2013 season, the most by any National League player in that span.

SS Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. His two-out three-base hit in the sixth inning gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead and marked his second game-winning hit of the season. He has now hit safely in four straight games. The triple was the second of his career.

RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision after allowing just one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four in five innings of work. It was his shortest outing since Sept. 17, 2015 at Pittsburgh. Hendricks has posted a 2.77 ERA in 14 career night starts and has a 1.49 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers.

CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning. He had opened the home stand atop the major leagues with a .506 on-base percentage and a .385 batting average. After Tuesday’s game, his on base percentage slipped to .488 and batting average dropped to .368.

C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from Tuesday’s starting lineup, suffering from back stiffness.