RHP Jake Arrieta (5-0, 1.00 ERA) worked five innings Thursday for the win, his 16th in a row and the longest streak by a Cubs pitcher since Rick Sutcliffe had a similar run in 1984-85. He’s also the first Cubs pitcher to start 5-0 since Greg Maddux in 2006. He allowed a run in the fifth inning to end a streak of 52 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at home, the second-longest streak by a major league pitcher in the modern era. Arrieta also had a run of 24 consecutive quality starts snapped dating back to June 16, 2015 versus Cleveland.

C Tim Federowicz was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after the Cubs selected his contract. He was batting .303 with four doubles, one home run, six RBIs, a .415 on-base percentage and a .515 slugging percentage in 11 games with Iowa this season. He signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason after spending parts of 2011-14 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--3B Kris Bryant left Thursday’s game in the fifth inning after apparently rolling his right ankle. He was taken for an MRI and an initial report said Bryant suffered a mild sprain in a run for home plate. The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.

LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series with the Braves. Lester has four straight quality starts to open the season and allowed one run on five hits in a seven-inning outing at Cincinnati on April 22. He’s 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta.

C David Ross led off the second inning with a home run Thursday. He has scored eight runs this season after scoring six in 2015.

C Miguel Montero was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday -- retroactive to April 25 -- with lower back tightness. Montero was 10-for-48 with three doubles, one home run and six RBIs in 13 games season.