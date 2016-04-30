1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning that gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. His 24 RBI in April are the most he’s ever recorded in any month in his career. It also marked his Major League-leading fifth game-winning RBI.

LF Matt Szczur blasted his second home run of the season and first grand slam of his career in a five-run Cubs eighth. He set a career-high with four RBI and was the Cubs second of the season after Kris Bryant had one on April 21 at Cincinnati. “I was super excited,” Szczur said. “I always want to contribute to the team and make an impact and it’s great to do so in that manner.”

3B Kris Bryant missed his first game of the season on Friday, sitting out with what was described as a mild sprain of his right ankle suffered during Thursday’s 7-2 victory over Milwaukee. Bryant was batting .289 with four homers and 15 RBI.

RHP John Lackey (3-1, 4.97 ERA) makes his fifth start in Saturday’s middle game. He worked 5 2/3 innings in his last outing -- a 13-5 loss to the Reds. He’s made three career starts against Atlanta, going 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA. Lackey needs eight strikeouts to become the fifth active pitcher with at least 2,000 strikeouts.

LHP Jon Lester (2-1) had his fifth straight quality start as he gave up a solo home run and little else. But didn’t get a decision after leaving after seven innings with the scored tied at 1-1. Lester struck out 10 and walked just two while allowing one run on seven hits. “Jon Lester was outstanding today,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who homered in the fourth inning. “It’s tough when he’s got that cutter and his sinker command like he had today. He made the pitches when he needed to.”