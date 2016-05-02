1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4, walked and stole a base as he extended a hitting streak to five games with his fourth inning single. Rizzo also stole a base in the first inning, his first since April 16 against Colorado.

LF Kris Bryant was back in the starting lineup three days after rolling his right ankle. He had a further chance to rest thanks to Saturday’s rainout. Bryant said he normally tapes his ankles but hadn’t for the previous three games. “Of course something happens,” he said. “The baseball gods are telling me to continue to tape my ankle. Lesson learned.” Bryant was 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games with an eighth-inning RBI single.

RHP John Lackey had remained a 3-1 for the season with Sunday’s no-decision outing. He allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three on Sunday. ”I felt great, threw the ball pretty well,“ Lackey said. (I) was locating pretty much everything. Fed (newly activated catcher Tim Federowicz) and I had a pretty good plan. Executed pretty well.”

RHP Jason Hammel (3-0, 0.75 ERA) is coming off a win last Sunday at Cincinnati, shutting out the Reds over six innings of three-hit baseball. He’s allowed one or no runs in six inning son each of his first four starts. Hammel is 5-5 with a 4.03 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Pirates. He was 1-2 in four starts in 2015.

CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base in his 10th multi-hit game of the season and second at Wrigley Field. He also had his team-best 10th double. Fowler has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and stole his third base of the season.