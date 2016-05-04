OF Matt Szczur (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s game and OF Ryan Kalish had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa. Szczur was injured running the bases on Monday night.

RF Jason Heyward (sore right wrist) sat out a second straight game on Tuesday night but might return Wednesday afternoon.

OF Ryan Kalish had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. 3B Christian Villanueva (broken right ankle) was transferred to the 60-day DL from the 15-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for Kalish.