FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 4, 2016 / 2:08 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Matt Szczur (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s game and OF Ryan Kalish had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa. Szczur was injured running the bases on Monday night.

RF Jason Heyward (sore right wrist) sat out a second straight game on Tuesday night but might return Wednesday afternoon.

OF Ryan Kalish had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. 3B Christian Villanueva (broken right ankle) was transferred to the 60-day DL from the 15-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for Kalish.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.