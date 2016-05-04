RHP Jake Arrieta pitched seven scoreless innings to extend his regular-season winning streak to 17 games --- breaking the franchise record set by Rick Sutcliffe in 1984 --- on Tuesday night in a 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh. Arrieta allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking two to improve to 17-0 with a 0.55 ERA in 18 starts since last Aug. 1.

OF Matt Szczur (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He was injured running the bases on Monday night in a 7-2 win over the Pirates. Szczur is hitting .367 with two home runs in 21 games this season, primarily in a reserve role.

3B Christian Villanueva (broken right ankle) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for OF Ryan Kalish. Villaneuva was injured in spring training.

3B/OF Kris Bryant played the outfield for a third straight game, starting in right field after starting the previous days in left. He went 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Bryant is 15-for-35 (.400) with six walks and two homers during the streak to raise his batting average to .305.

LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.83 ERA) will start on Wednesday at Pittsburgh. Lester has pitched at least seven innings and allowed one run in four of his five starts this season. He is 2-2 with a 1.86 ERA against the Pirates in four career starts.

RF Jason Heyward (sore right wrist) sat out a second straight game Tuesday. He is considered day-to-day.

OF Ryan Kalish had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa to fill OF Matt Szczur’s roster spot and lined out in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter then stayed in the game in left field. Kalish batted .368 in 20 games in the Pacific Coast League after sitting out last season while recovering from surgeries on both knees.