1B Anthony Rizzo went 7-for-14 during this week’s three-game sweep of the Pirates with a least two extra base hits in each game. He became the first Cubs player since Andre Dawson (1989) with multiple extra base hit in each of three consecutive wins on the road.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2) allowed two hits in six shutout innings while striking out four and walking two as he stymied the Nationals in an 87-pitch outing to secure his first victory since April 9. “He was really good,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He was really sharp, really sharp with everything. He pitches primarily with his fastball and his sinker and was locating it well. He really pounded the zone and didn’t give them a lot of good looks.”

3B Tommy La Stella went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. He tied a season-high with three hits and it was his first multi-hit game as a Cub at Wrigley Field.

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Patton, 28, has 10 scoreless appearances at Iowa with no record and four saves. He has walked just four batters struck out 17 and limited batters to a .147 batting average. A native or Urbana, Ill., Patton is 2-1 with a 6.75 career ERA in 36 career big league outings.

RHP John Lackey (3-1, 4.32 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season on Friday. He worked a season-high eight innings in his last start on May 1 against Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) and allowed just three hits in a 4-3 extra-inning loss. Lackey is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts against Washington. He faced the Nationals twice last year, both no-decision outings. He is six strikeouts shy of becoming the fifth active pitcher with at least 2,000 strikeouts.

2B Ben Zobrist provided critical Cubs offensive support, going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in his most productive night yet as a Cub. ”Overall offensively it was Zo’s night,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. A (two RBI) single to right and then the homer. It was his night and he was fabulous.”

OF Jason Heyward returned to action for the first time since May 1 after stepping in after Dexter Fowler’s third inning ejection. Heyward, recovering from a sore wrist, took batting practice prior to Thursday’s game. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before the game that if all went well Heyward could return to the starting lineup for Friday’s second game of the series.

RHP Neil Ramirez was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday and will miss a minimum of three games. Ramirez had no record in six relief appearances. He had a 4.50 ERA in six innings pitched.