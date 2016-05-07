RHP Paul Blackburn was named Cubs minor league pitcher of the month for April on Friday. Blackburn went 3-0 with a 0.29 ERA in five April starts with Double-A Tennessee, his first outings at that level. He was named Southern League pitcher of the week for April 18-24.

INF Chesny Young was named Cubs minor league player of the month for April on Friday. Young, playing at Double-A Tennessee, batted .402 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI in 22 games.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-2 with a homer, run scored, an RBI and walked twice. The homer was his team-leading 10th of the season. He’s the fastest Cub to 10 homers since Alfonso Soriano had 10 in 26 games in 2011.

3B Tommy La Stella went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run. His two-run homer in the second inning was his fourth career homer and first with a runner on base.

RHP John Lackey (4-1) handled a tough Washington lineup even with the wind blowing out on Friday. He struck out a season-high-tying 11 while allowing two runs on six hits and walking one through seven innings as he earned his first win since April 18. “It was definitely a day for the hitters,” said Lackey, “It was a tough challenge with a good (Washington) lineup and I was fortunate to get a few strikeouts. You never know with the fly ball when things are like that around here.” Lackey earned his 2,000th career strikeout in the fourth inning and is one of five active pitchers with 2,000 or more.

RHPJason Hammel (4-0, 1.24 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season on Saturday in Game 3 of the series. Hammel earned his fourth win of the season last Monday at Pittsburgh, allowing only two earned runs on five hits over five innings. He’ll make his 12th career appearance against the Nationals (all starts) and has gone 9-0 with a 3.01 ERA. He is the only active player with at least nine wins and no losses against a single opponent.

2B Ben Zobrist was 2-for-2 with two homers, two walks, three runs scored and four RBIs. It was his sixth career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 1, 2015 at Toronto. Zobrist has homered in three consecutive games for the third time in his career and has gone 7-for-8 with four homers and 14 RBIs in his last five games. He’s also scored a run in seven straight games, his longest streak since scoring 10 in 2011.

RF Jason Heyward was back in the starting lineup as expected on Friday after missing several games with a sore wrist. He made an appearance in Thursday’s series opener as a substitute for Dexter Fowler, who was ejected. Heyward was 1-for-3 on Friday with a double and a walk as he snapped an 0-for-20 skid.