Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 8, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (6-0, 0.84 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in Sunday’s series finale with the Nationals.

SS Addison Russell was 2-for-4 with a double, walk and a season-high three RBI, including a game-winning two-out double in the seventh inning.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, who improved to 2-2 with last Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Nationals, is also a good luck charm for the Cubs.

RHP Jason Hammel (4-0) had no decision on Saturday but marked the sixth straight start working five innings or more.

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. His three-base RBI hit put the Cubs on the scoreboard in the third inning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
