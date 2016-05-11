SS Addison Russell was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. He now has four game-winning RBIs this season -- all at Wrigley Field -- and has a .467 on-base percentage over his last 13 games including four multi-hit games in his last five contests.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.10 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season in Wednesday’s opener of a split doubleheader. In his last outing last Thursday against the Nationals, he allowed two hits in six shutout innings and went on to his second victory of the season. Hendricks is 2-0 in three lifetime starts against the Padres, including a complete-game shutout on May 21, 2015 at Petco Park.

RHP John Lackey (4-1, 4.02 ERA) makes his seventh start of the year in Wednesday’s nightcap. Lackey earned his fourth victory of the season last Friday after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings in the Cubs’ 8-6 victory over Washington. He allowed a run in each of the first two innings before holding the Nationals scoreless over the next five. He’s 1-2 lifetime in four career starts against the Nationals.

LHP Jon Lester (4-1) had just one pitch working well on Tuesday but he still was able to claim a victory along with his sixth quality start. “We had to kind of invent ways to get guys out tonight,” said Lester, now 4-1. “(I) didn’t really have anything, curveball stunk, cutter was hit or miss so we really (just) had a fastball.” The Cubs left-hander allowed a season-high-tying three runs on four hits over six innings in his seventh start. He struck out four and walked one in a 105-pitch effort.

2B Ben Zobrist went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. It was his first four-hit game of the season and 10th of his career. Zobrist has reached base safely in 18 straight games, his longest streak since 2011(also 18 games) and has hit safely in a season-high eight consecutive games. He has 17 RBIs in his last eight games and is batting .589 (10-for-17) on the current home stand.

C Miguel Montero, currently on the 15-day disabled list, reported to Triple-A Iowa for a rehab assignment as he recovers from a lower back tightness. “Let him go play and see how he feels,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

C Miguel Montero, currently on the 15-day disabled list, reported to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday for a rehab assignment as he recovers from a lower back tightness. “Let him go play and see how he feels,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.