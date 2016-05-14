RHP Jake Arrieta (6-0, 1.13 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and fourth at Wrigley Field in Saturday’s second game in the three-game Pirates series. The Cubs have won all of Arrieta’s last 20 starts, a franchise record. On May 8 against Washington he allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings and had no decision in a 4-3 come-from-behind Cubs victory in 13 innings. Arrieta is 7-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 10 career starts against the Pirates.

SS Addison Russell went 1-for-3 Friday and put the Cubs on the board with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. He now has extra-base hits in five of his last six games and has hit safely in a season-best seven consecutive games.

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and his sixth home run of the season Friday. The fifth-inning blast gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead. Bryant is batting .324 with four homers, 16 runs scored and 17 RBIs in his last 18 games. He is batting .361 against NL Central opponents.

RHP Jason Hammel improved to 5-0 Friday as he worked a season-high 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two. “Today (Hammel) had command of his fastball,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “That’s why he pitched as well and as deeply as he did. ... Fastball command was better and then the other stuff looked better.”

C David Ross was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored Friday. The home run was the 99th of his career -- a three-run shot to left-center field in the fifth inning. It was the first three-hit game for Ross since July 22, 2014, at Toronto while with Boston. He last had three RBIs in a game on Sept. 30, 2012, against the Mets while with Atlanta.