Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 15, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 11th home run, a three-run shot, on Saturday. He has reached base in a career-high 26 straight games for the longest active streak in the majors.

OF Matt Szczur (mild right hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said Szczur is moving well. He hit .367 in 21 games.

C Miguel Montero (lower back tightness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Montero went on the disabled list on April 25. He is hitting .196.

OF Ryan Kalish was designated for assignment to make room for C Miguel Montero being activated from the disabled list on Saturday. Kalish hit .286 in seven games.

