LHP Travis Wood earned his second victory of the season with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, then drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk in the 13th inning Wednesday night at Milwaukee. It was the first RBI of the season for Wood, who has 31 for his career.

Cubs OF Matt Szczur (hamstring) was slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee Wednesday night, manager Joe Maddon said.

2B Ben Zobrist had three hits and reached base four times Wednesday in Chicago’s 13-inning victory at Milwaukee. Zobrist has reached safely in his past 24 starts and is batting .384 (33-for-86) with five doubles, five home runs and 24 RBIs in his past 25 games.

LHP Clayton Richard earned the first save of his career Wednesday, stranding the tying run at third when he struck out Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the 13th inning at Milwaukee. Richard has not allowed a run in his past five outings and has gone unsecured upon in all but two of his 11 appearances this season.