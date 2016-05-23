1B Anthony Rizzo was moved to second in the batting order, a change Cubs manager Joe Maddon hoped would get him more pitches to see from Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner than if Rizzo hit behind 3B Kris Bryant. Rizzo was 1-for-22 (.045) in his past six games before Sunday.

1B Anthony Rizzo continued to struggle at the plate Sunday. He went 0-for-3, and he is now 1-for-25 in his past seven games. Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved Rizzo to the No. 2 hole in the lineup for the first time this season on Sunday. "It's a matter of how to fit all those pieces in," Maddon said. "I thought (Kris) Bryant would see less hitting in front of Riz. I thought there was a better chance of him seeing something."

OF Matt Szczur, who had been out since May 3 due to a strained right hamstring, was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He went 0-for-1 Saturday, then started Sunday and went 1-for-3.

SS Addison Russell had a rough one on Sunday, striking out in all four plate appearances, including three times against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. "He's been struggling at the plate," manager Joe Maddon said. "I can't see anything horrible from the side. It looks like he's fouling off his pitches, which is the worst thing he's doing. When you do that, you start questioning yourself."

RHP John Lackey hopes his ninth start of the season Monday against St. Louis goes as well as his first start against his former team went on April 18. Lackey struck out a season-high 11 batters over seven scoreless innings during Chicago's 5-0 victory. Lackey has posted a 1.86 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch that includes 25 strikeouts and only six walks.

2B Ben Zobrist extended a streak of reaching base in 28 starts thanks to a first-inning single off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Zobrist was 6-for-7 up to that point off Bumgarner. However, Zobrist hit in tough luck the rest of the game. He was robbed of a hit when SS Brandon Crawford went into the hole in the third inning, and in the ninth, he flied out to dead center on the warning track, where CF Denard Span made a tumbling catch.

RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Sunday when OF Matt Szczur was activated from the disabled list. Ramirez had no decisions and a 4.70 ERA in eight relief appearances for Chicago this year.