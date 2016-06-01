RHP Jake Arrieta tossed seven scoreless innings, but the major-league-record-tying streak of 23 straight Cubs victories in his starts ended.

LHP Jon Lester (5-3, 2.48 ERA) will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. The Cubs claimed a 6-2 victory over the Phillies in his last start on Friday, when he recorded his seventh outing with one or fewer earned runs while claiming his eighth quality start. Lester has gone at least six innings while allowing just one earned run in six of his 10 starts this season. He is is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers. He faced them twice last year, posting an 8.10 ERA.

RHP Jason Hammel will make his next start on schedule despite leaving after just two innings Monday with a right hamstring cramp. Cubs manager Joe Maddon made the optimistic assessment prior to Tuesday's game. Hammel departed after unsuccessfully attempting to start the third inning.

CF Dexter Fowler was back in the starting lineup and in his accustomed leadoff spot Tuesday after sitting out Monday with a sore heel. He went 1-for-3 -- the Cubs' only hit -- and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Fowler has reached base at least twice in 31 of 48 games this season.

2B Ben Zobrist went 0-for-3 and saw his career-high-tying, 16-game hitting streak snapped. He also saw an end to a 35-game streak of reaching base in games he started. Zobrist struck out a season-high three times.