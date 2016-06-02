RHP Jake Arrieta is 25-1 with a 1.09 ERA, 52 walks and 222 strikeouts in his past 21 starts since June 21, 2015, the best 31-start streak in franchise history. He remains 9-0 this season and is the first Cubs pitcher with nine straight wins to start a season since Ken Holtzman in 1967. The only longer stretch was by Jim McCormick, who started 16-0 in 1886.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.93 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season and sixth at Wrigley Field on Thursday in the series finale against the Dodgers. Hendricks pitched a complete game in his last start -- a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. Hendricks is 1-1 all-time against the Dodgers in two starts.

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with the key offensive blow -- a third-inning, two-run homer that provided all the runs the Cubs needed. The homer ended Chicago's 14-inning scoreless run dating back to Monday's sixth inning. Bryant's 12th homer came in his 49th game. It took until the season's 70th game last year for him to reach 12. He ranks second in the NL with 39 RBIs.

LHP Jon Lester (6-3) gave up a leadoff home run and then held the Dodgers scoreless the rest of the way en route to his 13th career complete game and first since last September. Lester scattered four hits and added a season-high-tying 10 strikeouts while walking none. "It was good, we won, that's all that matters," said Lester, who captured his second consecutive victory. "I don't want to put anything on 'best start I've had here,' but that one was pretty good."