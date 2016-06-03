2B Javier Baez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two sensational defensive plays on the day -- a diving catch on a liner and a quick pickup and throw on a slow roller. “He has a knack for the spectacular,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He had himself a wonderful day and then the homer. That was a big play in the game.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4) worked his second-longest outing of the season and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in an eight-inning effort. “I’ve been throwing the ball better, mixing up speeds well,” said Hendricks, who pitched nine innings in his previous start after averaging just over five innings apiece in other 2016 appearances. “When you go deep into a game once or twice then you learn how to do it.”

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday. He followed up Heyward’s homer with his own that bounced off the left field video board. Bryant has a team-leading 13 home runs as he homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. With 40 RBIs, he trails only Colorado Nolan Arenado (43 entering Thursday) in the National League.

RHP John Lackey (5-2, 3.16 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season and sixth at home as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series against Arizona. In his last outing May 29, he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings in a 7-2 victory over the Phillies. Lackey is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks. He is one of six active pitchers with at least 2,000 strikeouts.

2B Ben Zobrist was given Thursday off after struggling through the last two games -- including four strikeouts. It’s still been a pretty good run of late for Zobrist, who batted .406 in May with six homers and 25 RBIs. He was the first Cub to produce at least 40 hits and 25 RBIs in a calendar month since Alfonso Soriano in May 2008 (.345, 10 homers, 29 RBIs). Zobrist topped the major leagues with a .439 on-base percentage.

RF Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 on Thursday with his first home run at Wrigley Field in a Cubs uniform and second of the season. His solo homer was his first off a left-handed pitcher this year. He came into the game hitting only .205 against lefties.