1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and an RBI. His sixth inning two-base hit broke a scoreless tie. He's recorded eight RBIs in five games against the Diamondbacks this season.

SS/3B Javier Baez had his second straight start, this time at shortstop, on Friday after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two sensational plays at second base on Thursday. On Friday he went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double. He has back-to-back multi-RBI games for the first time in his career.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs as he recorded his first career pinch hit base hit in the eighth. Two of his 32 RBIs this season have come with two out. This was his eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

RHP John Lackey improved to 6-2 and demonstrated why he's considered the linchpin among Chicago Cubs pitchers. Lackey scattered five hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings, struck out nine and walked just 10. "You saw the edge that he provides," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP Jason Hammel (6-1, 2.09 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season and looks for a longer outing than his last start on May 30 when he left after two innings because of cramping in his right hamstring. Hammel has allowed only three home runs in 56 innings. He's 4-4 all-time in 14 career games (11 starts) against Arizona.