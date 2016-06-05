1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 13th home run of the season on Saturday off Arizona's Daniel Hudson. Rizzo is tied with 3B Kris Bryant for the team lead in home runs and RBIs (40).

RHP Jason Hammel allowed two runs and a hit on Saturday against Arizona. It was the second time in his career pitched at least seven innings and allowed only one hit. Hammel is 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five home starts this season. He also has a career-high seven RBIs.

CF Dexter Fowler hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot on Saturday against the Diamondbacks' Edwin Escobar. It was Fowler's third leadoff home run of the season and 17th of his career.

RHP Hector Rondon earned his 10th save in as many chances this season Saturday against Arizona. He has converted his last 21 save opportunities, dating to Aug. 14.