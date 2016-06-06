FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
June 7, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (9-1) struck out a season-high 12 but allowed three runs and a season-worst nine hits and walked one in five innings Sunday against Arizona. He lost for the first time since July 25, 2015, ending a franchise record of 20 consecutive victories. He also hit his first double of the season.

OF Matt Szczur has hit safely in 11 of his last 15 games with an-bat. He is now batting .347. He started in right field Sunday against Arizona to give Jason Heyward rest.

INF Javier Baez hit his fourth home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks’ Patrick Corbin. Baez has two home runs and six RBIs in his last four games.

RHP Trevor Cahill struck out a season-high four in 1 2/3 innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. The strikeout total ties his career high as a reliever. He also struck out four Sept. 15 against the Pirates.

