LF Jorge Soler left Monday's game against the Phillies after injuring his left hamstring while running out a third-inning single. Soler, who has had hamstring issues in the past, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. "It's nothing serious compared to the times before," Soler said through an interpreter, "but we're going to wait until tomorrow to get the MRI."

RHP Kyle Hendricks, Tuesday's starter, is looking to extend his winning streak to three. Hendricks went the distance against the Phillies two starts ago, the second complete game of his three-year career, allowing one run and five hits in a 4-1 victory. His last time out he worked eight innings to beat the Dodgers, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out six and walking one.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs Monday against Philadelphia, and afterward earned praise from manager Joe Maddon. "He's turning into a ballplayer," Maddon said. "Everyone really worries about hitting all the time. This guy plays a complete game of baseball. He's a very good baseball player, and I just get disappointed when everybody points to someone's batting average. This guy's a great baserunner. You saw him play third base with a wonderful arm. You saw his at-bats, hitting the ball the other way now (notably on an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning against the Phillies' Adam Morgan on Monday). You could put him in left field. You could put him anywhere on that field, pretty much, and he's going to play a very good game of baseball."

LHP Jon Lester worked eight shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday, running his personal winning streak to three. He yielded four hits while striking out nine. He didn't walk a batter, and he retired 18 of the last 19 hitters he faced, including 13 in a row between the second and sixth innings. "I just got into a better rhythm as the game went on," said Lester, who allowed three singles in the second inning alone. Lester, who earned a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia on May 27, improved to 6-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies, and 4-0 with a 1.29 ERA in five outings at Citizens Bank Park. He also contributed his second hit of the season Monday, a fourth-inning double. He then scored when Jason Heyward homered. Lester threw 95 pitches in his eight innings (63 strikes), but said he didn't lobby Maddon to stay in the game. "I told Joe I was fine, but I also told him that he's the manager," he said. "I've tried before with him, and I think I've won maybe one in the last two years. When he shakes my hand, I know it's one of those deals where it's pretty much done, so there's no real point in arguing." The Phillies wound up scoring four runs against the Chicago bullpen before losing 6-4.

RF Jason Heyward hit the 100th homer of his seven-year career on Monday, a two-run shot off Philadelphia starter Adam Morgan in the fourth inning, and can only hope that it is a sign that his bat is coming around, as is usually the case this time of year. He is a .234 career hitter in April and May, a .282 hitter thereafter. Complicating matters this season has been a wrist injury, but Heyward, hitting .223 to date, said he is feeling better. He is also happy to be part of a productive lineup. "It's awesome to help this team," he said. "We've got a lot of guys that pick each other up."