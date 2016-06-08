OF Jorge Soler was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring. Soler, who suffered the injury running out a hit in Monday’s victory over the Phillies, was hitting .223 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 50 games.

OF Albert Almora was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Almora, the sixth overall pick in 2012, was hitting .318 in the minor leagues, with three homers, 30 RBIs and 10 steals. He made his major league debut in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia, grounding out as a pinch hitter.

RHP Kyle Hendricks took the loss Tuesday in Philadelphia, going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two. He was nicked for a run in the first when Maikel Franco singled home Freddy Galvis, whose two-out fly ball was misjudged by left fielder Kris Bryant and fell for a double. Ryan Howard also hit a solo homer off Hendricks in the fourth, on a hanging curveball. He threw only 81 pitches (55 strikes), but manager Joe Maddon lifted him for a pinch hitter in the sixth with the Cubs trailing 2-1. “We were just trying to get a point or two on the board,” Maddon said. “That’s why we did it.” Hendricks completely understood. “That’s the way we’ve been doing it all year,” he said. “I know we needed to get something going.”

3B Tommy La Stella made only his 12th start at third base (and 15th overall) Tuesday against Philadelphia, going 2-for-4. He is 5-for-27 in his last 17 games after going 18-for-52 in his first 21. He lined a ball toward the gap in right center with two down, Ben Zobrist at first and the Cubs trailing 3-2 in the ninth, but Phillies right fielder Peter Bourjos cut it off, holding La Stella to a single and forcing Zobrist to stop at third. Philadelphia closer Jeanmar Gomez retired David Ross to end the game. “I don’t think too many right fielders cut off that ball in right field like Bourjos did,” Mackanin said, “so I give him a save as well.”

RHP John Lackey, Wednesday’s starter, has won his last two starts and is 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA since May 1, paring his overall ERA from 4.97 to 2.88. He pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 6-0 victory over Arizona in his last start. He beat Philadelphia on May 29, going seven innings and allowing one run on four hits, and is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA in eight career outings against the Phillies.