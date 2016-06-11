RHP Jake Arrieta (9-1, 1.80) will try to bounce back after his first loss of the season, his first setback since July 25, 2015. Arrieta is 2-3 with a 2.81 ERA in four starts against Atlanta. He was 2-0 against the Braves in 2015 and allowed no runs and seven hits in 13 innings of work.

1B Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the starting lineup on Friday because of tightness in his back. In the first three games of the road trip, Rizzo is batting .357 (5-for-14) with a double and three RBI. His status is day-to-day.

INF Tommy La Stella was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to June 8. La Stella had two hits on Tuesday, but had gone 3-for-23 over the previous 16 games.

RHP Jason Hammel pitched 5 2/3 innings Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and four strikeouts. Hammel (7-2) allowed eight hits, tying his season high, and lost for the first time since May 19 in Milwaukee. He gave up two home runs, doubling his total for the season. Hammel is now 2-5 with a 5.77 in 10 career starts at Turner Field.

INF Chris Coghlan was acquired via trade from the Oakland A’s for minor league INF Arismendy Alcantara. Coghlan was hitting just .153 in 51 games for Oakland with five home runs and 14 RBI. Coghlan hit .283 for the Cubs in 2014 and .250 for them in 2015. He lined out as a pinch hitter in his return on Friday.