Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 12, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (10-1) threw 105 pitches and went seven innings in the 90-degree heat and allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts Saturday. Arrieta also had a career-tying two hits and scored a run. His 10th victory matches Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the league lead. Arrieta didn’t win his 10th game last year until July 12.

1B Anthony Rizzo was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with tightness in his back and hit a long home run in his second plate appearance. Rizzo extended his hitting streak to eight games and now has 14 homers and 44 RBI.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4 with a double and home run on Saturday. The home run was his team-leading 15 and gave him for 45 RBI. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season. Bryant also had two errors, one fielding and one throwing.

LHP Jon Lester (7-3, 2.06) is 3-0 with a 0.77 ERA over his last three starts. Lester has gone at least six innings and allowed one or fewer earned runs in eight of his 12 starts. The Cubs are 9-3 in games that Lester has started.

OF Jason Heyward had three hits, his 10th multi-hit game, including his fourth home run and a double. It was the first time Heyward had hit a home run against Atlanta, his former team. He has homered in three of his last eight games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
