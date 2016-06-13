RHP R.J. Alvarez was claimed off waivers from Oakland then optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Alvarez had right elbow surgery in March 2016 and then moved his rehab assignment from Class A Stockton to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

RHP Jake Arrieta, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, would like to see a pitchers' version of the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. Certainly Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner would be interested. "We both love to hit," Arrieta said. Arrieta had two hits Saturday against the Braves and his batting .276 with a homer and five RBIs while posting a 10-1 record and 1.86 ERA.

1B Anthony Rizzo ran his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI double in the first inning Sunday against the Braves, then added RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings. He finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He leads the Cubs with 47 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 2.90 ERA) tries to continue his success against the Nationals as the Cubs open a three-game series in Washington on Monday. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts versus the Nationals and beat them May 5 in Chicago, tossing six scoreless innings. Hendricks is 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in six home starts this season, but 1-4 with a 4.23 ERA in five road outings.

LHP Jon Lester allowed five hits and an unearned while striking out seven and walking none Sunday as he improved to 4-1 for his career in Atlanta. He also squeezed in a run. Lester improved to 8-3 with this fourth straight victory and lowered his ERA to 1.89. It was the third straight game that Lester didn't walk a batter and he has 26 strikeouts to no free passes over 24 innings in June.

C David Ross matched his error total for the season with throwing errors in the first and second innings Sunday, the first giving the Braves an unearned run. Ross, hitless in his previous five games, broke a 0-for-13 streak with a fourth-inning single, though, and then had an RBI single in the sixth and then a bases loaded walk in the seventh.

RF Jason Heyward, who homered in his first major league at-bat at Turner Field as a Braves rookie, singled twice, doubled and drew two walks Sunday, scoring three times in the Cubs' final game at the ballpark. Heyward, who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs, was traded to St. Louis last year and then signed with the Cubs as a free agent before this season.